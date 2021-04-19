Internet Radio Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- Grace Digital, Aluratek, Sangean, Sungale and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Internet Radio Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Internet Radio Market



Internet radio is a digital audio service transmitted via the Internet. Broadcasting on the Internet is usually referred to as webcasting since it is not transmitted broadly through wireless means. It can either be used as a stand-alone device running through the internet, or as a software running through a single computer system.

This report focuses on the global Internet Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet Radio development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Grace Digital

Aluratek

Sangean

Sungale

Divoom

Ocean Digital

TuneIn Radio

iHeart Radio

Sirius XM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Streaming Radio

E-Radio

Online Radio

Market segment by Application, split into

News

Sports

Music

Games

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



