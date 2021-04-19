Japan Retail Savings and Investments Market 2022 Analysis OF Key Players Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

Retail Savings & Investments in Japan industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market value 2013-17 and forecast to 2022. The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc

Mizuho Financial Group Inc

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

– The retail savings and investments market covers four non-life retail savings and investment products segments: deposits, mutual funds, direct investment in equity, and direct investment in bonds.

– The Japanese retail savings & investments market had total investments of $10,860.1bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% between 2013 and 2017.

– The deposits segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2017, with total investments of $7,794.0bn, equivalent to 71.8% of the market’s overall value.

– For a highly developed economy, Japan’s gross savings to GDP ratio is high at 27%, showing a frugal mind-set among consumers. However, the lack of returns on offer is causing them to re-consider this stance.

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the retail savings & investments market in Japan

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the retail savings & investments market in Japan

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key retail savings & investments market players’ global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Japan retail savings & investments market with five year forecasts

– What was the size of the Japan retail savings & investments market by value in 2017?

– What will be the size of the Japan retail savings & investments market in 2022?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Japan retail savings & investments market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up Japan’s retail savings & investments market?

