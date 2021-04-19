Know more about Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market illuminated by new report – Actifio, Commvault, CA Technologies, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Microsoft, Symantec, Veritas Technologies

Cloud backup is also called as online backup. This is a strategy which used for backing up the data involving sending of a copy of data through public or a proprietary network to an off-site server. This server is hosted by the third party service provider that charges fees depending upon bandwidth, capacity, or number of users form the customer.

The “Global Cloud Backup & Recovery Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the cloud backup & recovery software market with detailed market segmentation by organization size, deployment model, application, and geography.

The global cloud backup & recovery software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Cloud backup & recovery software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Vendors: Actifio Inc., Commvault, CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.), Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Veritas Technologies, Veeam Software among others.

The global cloud backup & recovery software market is segmented on the basis of organization size, deployment model, and application. Based on organization size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises.

On the basis of deployment model, the cloud backup & recovery software market is segmented into private, public, and hybrid. On the basis of application, the cloud backup & recovery software market is segmented into retail, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, public sector, and others.

The overall Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Cloud Backup & Recovery Software market.

