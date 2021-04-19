Lithium Bromide Market will grow at a CAGR of during 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Lithium Bromide Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Lithium bromide is a chemical compound of lithium and bromine. Formula: LiBr. White cubic crystal or granular powder, easily soluble in water, soluble in alcohol and ether, slightly soluble in pyridine, it can soluble in methanol, acetone, ethylene glycol and other organic solvents. It is generally used in certain air conditioning systems.

Lithium bromide has wide application range and in future its applications will increase further. But the demand of lithium bromide will decrease in future. The price of lithium bromide was increasing largely from 2010 to 2015, it is from 4600 USD/MT to 5500 USD/MT, and it will also increase in future. The global gross margin is at about 18-20%.

This industry is affected by the downstream applications, so it’s important to keep an eye on downstream industries. With the decreasing global downstream industries, less and less people pay attention to rising environment standards, the need and production of lithium bromide will decrease.

We tend to believe that this industry is now close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

This study considers the Lithium Bromide value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Lithium Bromide Solution

Lithium Bromide Anhydrous

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Air Conditioning

Industrial Drying

Medicine Industry

Brazing and Welding

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Rockwood Lithium

FMC Corporation

Leverton-Clarke

ICL-IP

Shreenivas Chemicals

Dhara Fine Chem

Westman Chemicals

Nanjing Taiye Chemical

Honjo Chemical

Haoxin Liyan

Jiangsu World Chemical Industry

Jiangxi Dongpeng New Materials

Dongying Bromate Chemicals

Shanghai China Lithium Industrial

Shandong Tianxin Chemical

Huizhi Lithium Energy

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

