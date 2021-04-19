Logistics Outsourcing Global Market Summary, Sectionalization & Prediction to 2025
Logistics Outsourcing can be defined as the strategic use of outside parties (business independency) to perform activities traditionally handled by internal staff and resources.
Regions across the globe with an attractive logistics outsourcing market, in terms of contract logistics, include North America and Southeast Asia.
In 2018, the global Logistics Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Logistics Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Exel Logistics (U.K.)
Menlo Worldwide Logistics (U.S.)
FedEx (U.S.)
Ryder Logistics (U.S.)
Tibbett and Britten (U.K.)
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Material Management
Supply Chain Management
Distribution Management
Shipment Packaging
Channel Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Air Transportation
Sea Transportation
Railway Transportation
Highway Transportation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Logistics Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Logistics Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Logistics Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Material Management
1.4.3 Supply Chain Management
1.4.4 Distribution Management
1.4.5 Shipment Packaging
1.4.6 Channel Management
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Logistics Outsourcing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Air Transportation
1.5.3 Sea Transportation
1.5.4 Railway Transportation
1.5.5 Highway Transportation
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Logistics Outsourcing Market Size
2.2 Logistics Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Logistics Outsourcing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Logistics Outsourcing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Exel Logistics (U.K.)
12.1.1 Exel Logistics (U.K.) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Logistics Outsourcing Introduction
12.1.4 Exel Logistics (U.K.) Revenue in Logistics Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Exel Logistics (U.K.) Recent Development
12.2 Menlo Worldwide Logistics (U.S.)
12.2.1 Menlo Worldwide Logistics (U.S.) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Logistics Outsourcing Introduction
12.2.4 Menlo Worldwide Logistics (U.S.) Revenue in Logistics Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Menlo Worldwide Logistics (U.S.) Recent Development
12.3 FedEx (U.S.)
12.3.1 FedEx (U.S.) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Logistics Outsourcing Introduction
12.3.4 FedEx (U.S.) Revenue in Logistics Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 FedEx (U.S.) Recent Development
12.4 Ryder Logistics (U.S.)
12.4.1 Ryder Logistics (U.S.) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Logistics Outsourcing Introduction
12.4.4 Ryder Logistics (U.S.) Revenue in Logistics Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Ryder Logistics (U.S.) Recent Development
12.5 Tibbett and Britten (U.K.)
12.5.1 Tibbett and Britten (U.K.) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Logistics Outsourcing Introduction
12.5.4 Tibbett and Britten (U.K.) Revenue in Logistics Outsourcing Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Tibbett and Britten (U.K.) Recent Development
Continued…….
