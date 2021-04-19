Logistics Outsourcing Global Market Summary, Sectionalization & Prediction to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Logistics Outsourcing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Logistics Outsourcing can be defined as the strategic use of outside parties (business independency) to perform activities traditionally handled by internal staff and resources.

Regions across the globe with an attractive logistics outsourcing market, in terms of contract logistics, include North America and Southeast Asia.

In 2018, the global Logistics Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Logistics Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Logistics Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Exel Logistics (U.K.)

Menlo Worldwide Logistics (U.S.)

FedEx (U.S.)

Ryder Logistics (U.S.)

Tibbett and Britten (U.K.)

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Material Management

Supply Chain Management

Distribution Management

Shipment Packaging

Channel Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Air Transportation

Sea Transportation

Railway Transportation

Highway Transportation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Logistics Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Logistics Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

