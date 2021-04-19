Machine Translation Market 2025 Technology Advancement, Growth and Future Demand- Lionbridge Technologies, Google, SYSTRAN, TransPerfect Translations International, PROMT

Machine Translation (MT) is automated translation. It is the process by which computer software is used to translate a text from one natural language (such as English) to another (such as Spanish). To process any translation, human or automated, the meaning of a text in the original (source) language must be fully restored in the target language, i.e. the translation. While on the surface this seems straightforward, it is far more complex. Translation is not a mere word-for-word substitution. A translator must interpret and analyze all of the elements in the text and know how each word may influence another.

Machine Translation leading to fully integrated workflows is a major trend in the machine translation market. For many years, TMs have been a very beneficial tool for accelerating translation projects and reducing costs. Many organizations operating in the MT market, including TransPerfect and SDL plc, have started combining the power of MT with the power and functionality of TMs to offer higher quality translations. User generated content (UGC) such as community content, web forums, blogs, customer reviews, and wiki pages are considered as powerful tools for improving multilingual customer experience. Historically, it was difficult to translate UGC with the help of MT due to the dynamic nature of such content.

Top Manufacturer Detail-

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Lionbridge Technologies Inc., SDL Plc., Google Inc., SYSTRAN, TransPerfect Translations International Inc., PROMT Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Honyaku Center Inc., and Venga Global.

Get Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012464920/sample

Machine Translation Market 2025 segmentation by technology, applications, and five major geographical regions. This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size.

Table of Contents

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

8.2 by End-Use / Application

8.3 by Regions

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

9.2 by End-Use / Application

9.3 by Regions

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

10.2 by End-Use / Application

10.3 by Regions

Place Direct Purchase order For Complete report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012464920/buy/2200

Contact us:

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]