Marine Pharmaceuticals Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ — The drug obtained from marine organisms which are being conventionally used like shark and cod-liver oils, sodium alginate, agar-agar, chitin etc.

Marine organisms are potential source for drug discovery. Life has originated from the oceans that cover over 70% of the surface of earth and contain highly ecological, chemical and biological diversity starting from micro-organisms to vertebrates. This diversity has been the source of unique chemical compounds, which hold tremendous pharmaceutical potential.

North America is the largest consumption market of Marine Pharmaceuticals, with sales market share nearly 33.4% in 2018. The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 23.3%, China and Japan are also an important sales area. In 2018, The global marine pharmaceuticals market will observe steady growth because of the robust growth in APAC during the forecast period. But, the market shares of the Americas and EMEA will decline to some extent during the forecast period. APAC will be a leader in market growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness and improved access to healthcare.

According to this study, over the next five years the Marine Pharmaceuticals market will register a 8.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 33430 million by 2024, from US$ 21910 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Marine Pharmaceuticals business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Marine Pharmaceuticals market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Marine Pharmaceuticals value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Drugs

Health Supplement

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital & Clinic

Pharmacy

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Seattle Genetics

DSM

Eisai Co

Takeda

BASF

Amway

Pfizer

Pelagia (EPAX)

Pharma Mar SA

Croda

GNC

GSK

TerSera Therapeutics

Nordic Naturals

Carlson Labs

