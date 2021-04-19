Medical Scheduling Software Market to 2027 – MPN Software Systems, American Medical Software, TimeTrade, AdvancedMD, StormSource, ByteBloc Software, Daw Systems, WellSky, Voicent Communications, and Yocale Network

The global medical scheduling software market expected to be US$ 267.83 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 789.56 Mn by 2027.

The market for medical scheduling software is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare providers and shortage of nursing staff and doctors. In addition, increasing usage of smartphones, tablets & pads to boost adoption of solutions is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the medical scheduling software market include, MPN Software Systems, Inc., American Medical Software, TimeTrade, AdvancedMD, Inc., StormSource, LLC, ByteBloc Software, Daw Systems, Inc., WellSky, Voicent Communications Inc., and Yocale Network Corporation.

Global medical scheduling software market, based on software was segmented as, into web based software and installed software. In 2018, the web based software held the largest share of the market, by software. In addition, the segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Web based software helps in providing easy access for confirming an appointment. In addition, it provides other facilities such as reminders for appointments and is cost effective as well as time saving compared to the installed software.

There have been limited developments made in the medical scheduling software market during the recent years. However, growth strategies such as expansion and acquisitions have been witnessed in the market. For instance, during July, 2018 when AdvancedMD completed the acquisition of Nuesoft Technologies, Marietta, Georgia-based SaaS platform providing practice management, clinical and medical billing applications to simplify all aspects of running an independent practice. Also, expansion by WellSky by the establishment of its headquarters in Kansas during March, 2018 has helped the company strengthen its customer base in the Kansas market.