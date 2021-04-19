Microbial Fuel Cell Market Information by Type, Application, End-User and Region – Forecast to 2023

Global Microbial Fuel Cell Market is expected to grow at 9.00% CAGR during the forecast period. The report summarizes market review of the key segments in the market such as by Type, by Depth, by Application, End-User and Region. Global Microbial Fuel Cell market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for portable water. The global microbial fuel cell market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to increasing government initiatives worldwide for environmental sustainability.

Microbial Fuel Cell Market Leading Players Analyzed are:

Pilus Energy LLC (US), Fluence Corporation Limited (US), Triqua International BV (The Netherlands), Electrochem Solutions and Emefcy Ltd (US), MICROrganic Technologies Inc. (US), Prongineer R&D Ltd (Canada), Vinpro Technologies (India), and Sainergy Tech (US)

Microbial Fuel Cell Market Synopsis:

Microbial fuel cell is a bio-electrochemical device that uses bacteria as the catalysts to oxidize organic and inorganic matter and generate current. Also, microbial is a fuel cell which transforms chemical energy into electricity using oxidation reduction reactions. MFC consists of an two electrodes (anode and cathode) and membrane (a area that separates two electrodes). Microbes at anode oxidizes the organic fuel generating proton and electrons. Protons passes through membrane to cathode and electrons passes through anode to external circuit in order to generate current. MFC has gained attention due to its ability to generate power from organic or inorganic compounds throug microorganisms.

Global Microbial Fuel Cell Market Segmentation:

By Type

Mediator

Non-mediator

By Application

Power Generation

Wastewater Treatment

Biosensor

Others

By End-User

Agriculture

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Government & Municipal

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Microbial Fuel Cell Regional Industry Analysis:

Region wise, North America held the largest market share of the global Microbial fuel cell market in 2017 driven by significant amount of investments and R&D initiatives from the government and various enterprises. It is also anticipated, that microbial fuel cell technology would be cost-effective as compared to other alternatives including renewable energy production from biomass.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Microbial fuel cell market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Microbial fuel cell market by its type, application, end-user, and region.

