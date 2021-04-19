Mining Automation Equipment Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Global Mining Automation Equipment Industry

The global Mining Automation Equipment market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Mining Automation Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mining Automation Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Atlas Copco (Sweden)

Caterpillar (US)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Komatsu (Japan)

Sandvik (Sweden)

Autonomous Solutions Inc. (US)

Hitachi (Japan)

RPMGlobal Australia)

Trimble (US)

Fluidmesh Metworks (US)

Mine Site Technologies (Australia)

Symboticware (Canada)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Autonomous Hauling/Mining Trucks

Autonomous Drilling Rigs

Underground LHD Loaders

Tunneling Equipment

Segment by Application

Mine Development

Mining Process

Mine Maintenance

