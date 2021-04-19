Modular Construction 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Modular Construction Market 2019
Modular construction is a process to illustrate the use of factory made pre-engineered building parts that are transported to site and assembled as large volumetric components or as significant elements of a building.
In 2018, the global Modular Construction Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Modular Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Modular Construction development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ACS Group
Skanska AB
Komatsu
LARSEN & TOUBRO
Balfour Beatty
Kiewit Corporation
Taisei Corporation
Red Sea Housing
System House
Bouygues Construction
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4072413-global-modular-construction-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Walls
Roof & Floors
Columns & Beams
Other Product Types
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Modular Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Modular Construction development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4072413-global-modular-construction-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Modular Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Walls
1.4.3 Roof & Floors
1.4.4 Columns & Beams
1.4.5 Other Product Types
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Modular Construction Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Residential
1.5.4 Industrial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Modular Construction Market Size
2.2 Modular Construction Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Modular Construction Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Modular Construction Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Modular Construction Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Modular Construction Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Modular Construction Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Modular Construction Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Modular Construction Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Modular Construction Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Modular Construction Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ACS Group
12.1.1 ACS Group Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Modular Construction Introduction
12.1.4 ACS Group Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ACS Group Recent Development
12.2 Skanska AB
12.2.1 Skanska AB Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Modular Construction Introduction
12.2.4 Skanska AB Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Skanska AB Recent Development
12.3 Komatsu
12.3.1 Komatsu Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Modular Construction Introduction
12.3.4 Komatsu Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Komatsu Recent Development
12.4 LARSEN & TOUBRO
12.4.1 LARSEN & TOUBRO Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Modular Construction Introduction
12.4.4 LARSEN & TOUBRO Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 LARSEN & TOUBRO Recent Development
12.5 Balfour Beatty
12.5.1 Balfour Beatty Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Modular Construction Introduction
12.5.4 Balfour Beatty Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Balfour Beatty Recent Development
12.6 Kiewit Corporation
12.6.1 Kiewit Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Modular Construction Introduction
12.6.4 Kiewit Corporation Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Kiewit Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Taisei Corporation
12.7.1 Taisei Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Modular Construction Introduction
12.7.4 Taisei Corporation Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Taisei Corporation Recent Development
12.8 Red Sea Housing
12.8.1 Red Sea Housing Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Modular Construction Introduction
12.8.4 Red Sea Housing Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Red Sea Housing Recent Development
12.9 System House
12.9.1 System House Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Modular Construction Introduction
12.9.4 System House Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 System House Recent Development
12.10 Bouygues Construction
12.10.1 Bouygues Construction Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Modular Construction Introduction
12.10.4 Bouygues Construction Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Bouygues Construction Recent Development
Continued…..
CONTACT US:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
[email protected]
www.WiseGuyReports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)