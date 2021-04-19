Modular Construction 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Modular Construction Market 2019

Modular construction is a process to illustrate the use of factory made pre-engineered building parts that are transported to site and assembled as large volumetric components or as significant elements of a building.

In 2018, the global Modular Construction Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Modular Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Modular Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ACS Group

Skanska AB

Komatsu

LARSEN & TOUBRO

Balfour Beatty

Kiewit Corporation

Taisei Corporation

Red Sea Housing

System House

Bouygues Construction

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4072413-global-modular-construction-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Walls

Roof & Floors

Columns & Beams

Other Product Types

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Modular Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Modular Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4072413-global-modular-construction-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Modular Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Walls

1.4.3 Roof & Floors

1.4.4 Columns & Beams

1.4.5 Other Product Types

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Modular Construction Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Modular Construction Market Size

2.2 Modular Construction Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Modular Construction Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Modular Construction Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Modular Construction Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Modular Construction Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Modular Construction Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Modular Construction Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Modular Construction Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Modular Construction Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Modular Construction Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ACS Group

12.1.1 ACS Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Modular Construction Introduction

12.1.4 ACS Group Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ACS Group Recent Development

12.2 Skanska AB

12.2.1 Skanska AB Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Modular Construction Introduction

12.2.4 Skanska AB Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Skanska AB Recent Development

12.3 Komatsu

12.3.1 Komatsu Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Modular Construction Introduction

12.3.4 Komatsu Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Komatsu Recent Development

12.4 LARSEN & TOUBRO

12.4.1 LARSEN & TOUBRO Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Modular Construction Introduction

12.4.4 LARSEN & TOUBRO Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 LARSEN & TOUBRO Recent Development

12.5 Balfour Beatty

12.5.1 Balfour Beatty Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Modular Construction Introduction

12.5.4 Balfour Beatty Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Balfour Beatty Recent Development

12.6 Kiewit Corporation

12.6.1 Kiewit Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Modular Construction Introduction

12.6.4 Kiewit Corporation Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Kiewit Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Taisei Corporation

12.7.1 Taisei Corporation Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Modular Construction Introduction

12.7.4 Taisei Corporation Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Taisei Corporation Recent Development

12.8 Red Sea Housing

12.8.1 Red Sea Housing Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Modular Construction Introduction

12.8.4 Red Sea Housing Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Red Sea Housing Recent Development

12.9 System House

12.9.1 System House Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Modular Construction Introduction

12.9.4 System House Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 System House Recent Development

12.10 Bouygues Construction

12.10.1 Bouygues Construction Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Modular Construction Introduction

12.10.4 Bouygues Construction Revenue in Modular Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Bouygues Construction Recent Development

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)