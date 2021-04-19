Mushroom Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – Bonduelle Fresh Europe, Christiaens Group, Costa Group, Drinkwater’s Mushrooms Limited

Mushrooms are classified into the vegetable category and belong to the kingdom of fungi. Mushrooms provide several essential nutrients and are high in antioxidants. Lack of antioxidants in the human body potentially leads to cancer. The folate in mushrooms plays an important role in DNA synthesis and repair and prevents the formation of cancer cells from mutations in the DNA. An estimated 50% of edible mushrooms are considered functional foods and also have a potential positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition.

The demand for mushroom is growing at a significant pace owing to factors such as an increase in consumption of processed foods and a rise in consumer awareness about health and wellness. Moreover, improving technologies to increase the shelf-life of the mushroom products coupled with technological advancements and innovations to expand applicability are the significant factors boosting the demand for mushrooms globally. However, limited shelf-life of mushrooms is the key factor restraining the growth of the market.

Leading Mushroom Market Players:

Bonduelle Fresh Europe

Christiaens Group

Costa Group

Drinkwater’s Mushrooms Limited

Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc

Greenyard Group

Monaghan Mushrooms

Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

OKECHAMP SA

The Mushroom Company

The global mushroom market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application. Based on type, the global mushroom market is divided into, button mushroom, shiitake mushroom, oyster mushroom and others. Based on form, the global mushroom market is bifurcated into, fresh mushroom and processed mushroom. The processed mushroom segment is further bifurcated into, dried mushroom, frozen mushroom, canned mushroom and others. By application, the market is segmented into, food processing industry, retail outlets, food services and others.

An exclusive Mushroom Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Mushroom Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Mushroom Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Mushroom Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Mushroom Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Mushroom Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Mushroom industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Mushroom Market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Mushroom industry. It provides market estimation and forecasting of the Mushroom market for the period of 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2019-2027 as the forecast period. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

