Natural Flavours Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Natural Flavours Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The global Natural Flavours market was worth the US $XX billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US $XX billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Natural flavoring refers to essential oil, oleoresin, essence or extractive, protein hydrolysate, distillate, or any product which contains the flavoring constituents derived from fruits, vegetables, edible yeast, herb, root, leaf or similar plant material, meat, seafood, poultry, eggs, dairy products, or other fermentation products. The uptake of natural flavoring agents is growing significantly owing to its no/minimal adverse reactions and increasing in demand for healthy food with no artificial flavors. Natural flavors are typically used in food and beverages in order to enhance the taste and quality of the products.

Global Natural Flavours Market – Market Dynamics

Growth in the end user industries mainly food & beverage sector is one of the major factors that is driving the global natural flavors market. Owing to adverse health issues due to the consumption of artificial ingredients particularly in processed food products, whose use is increasing rapidly along with demand for clean label products. Shifting preferences among consumers towards naturally-derived food products has resulted in the demand for natural ingredients, which is anticipated to fuel the overall natural flavors market growth. Thus, natural food flavors are expected to outpace the market share of artificial food flavors in the near future.

However, high costs associated with natural flavor raw materials is restraining the adoption of natural flavors. Seasonal availability of natural sources which is crucial factor for the extraction of natural flavors is also one of the limiting the market growth.

Global Natural Flavours Market – Segment Analysis

Based on the application the global natural flavors market is broadly segmented as food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. Among all these food & beverage segments accounted for major market share and is expected to grow at a high CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. It is owing to changing lifestyle, and increasing purchasing power parity of consumers are resulting in demand for healthy, nutritious and natural products among affluent consumers.

Global Natural Flavours Market – Geographical Analysis

The global Natural Flavours market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

In 2018, Europe accounted for the major market share owing to high consumption of ready to drink (RTD) fruit beverages containing natural ingredients such as berries and citrus.

The Asia Pacific region also accounted for a notable share and is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing health consciousness among consumers leading towards consumption of natural-based products. Also, rising food and beverages industry in this region. Additionally, growing disposable income of people in this region. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2018, the global food & beverage market was worth USD 95.7 billion in which 57% was occupied by China and India alone.

Global Natural Flavours Market – Competitive Analysis

Significant players of the global natural flavors market are Givaudan S.A., Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Robertet SA, Archer Daniels Midland Company, T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd, Axxence Aromatic GmbH, Gold Coast Ingredients, Treatt Plc, Blue Specific Flavors, Inc., and others. Majority of these prominent players are adopting few organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches, collaboration, and product agreements, and other key developments to enhance their product portfolio in the global natural flavors market. For instance, in February 2018, Firmenich acquired Natural Flavors, Inc., a privately-held manufacturer of high-quality organic certified natural flavors. In October 2018, Symrise AG opened a site for high-quality natural food ingredients in Banks County, Georgia, USA.

