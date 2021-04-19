Neuromodulation Market to 2025 – Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, Magstim, Medtronic, NeuroPace, Inc., NeuroSigma, Inc., Nevro Corp., Synapse Biomedical

The neuromodulation market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global neuromodulation market based technology, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall neuromodulation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The neuromodulation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Rising cases of neurological disorders and growth in the geriatric population is expected to propel the neuromodulation market growth in the coming years. Technological advancements and the rising cases of Alzheimer and Parkinson’s disease is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the neuromodulator market during the forecast period.

Neuromodulation is the process of regulating the activity of nerves by controlling the physiological level of neurotransmitters. These modifications are brought about with the help of various devices or by drug infusion. These devices contain small electrodes that are placed on the spinal cord, brain or the peripheral nerves. Neurological disorders such as, cerebrovascular diseases, Alzheimer disease and Parkinson’s disease affect the neurological functioning of the body and hence can be treated with the help of neuromodulation.

The neuromodulation market report also includes the profiles of key neuromodulation manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the neuromodulation market are Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, Magstim, Medtronic, NeuroPace, Inc., NeuroSigma, Inc., Nevro Corp., Synapse Biomedical Inc., and Soterix Medical Inc. among others.

The “Global Neuromodulation Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global neuromodulation market with detailed market segmentation by technology, end user, and geography.

The global neuromodulation market is segmented on the basis of technology end user. Based on technology, the neuromodulation market is segmented as, external (non-invasive) neuromodulation and internal neuromodulation. The segment of external (non-invasive) neuromodulation is further classified as, respiratory electrical stimulation (RES), transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). Internal neuromodulation is further classified as, deep brain stimulation (DBS), sacral nerve stimulation (SNS), gastric electrical stimulation (GES), spinal cord stimulation (SCS), and vagus nerve stimulation (VNS). Based on end user, neuromodulation market is segmented as, hospitals, clinics and home healthcare.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the neuromodulation market in the coming years, owing to increasing ageing population in the US and availability of better healthcare services. The demand for neuromodulation market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders in the population.