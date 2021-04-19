New Consumer Drones: Development Trends, Product Features, and Market Potential (Pre-order Report): By, AEE, Apple, DJI, Eyedea, Indiegogo, Kickstarter, Qysea, Samsung, SimToo, Sony, SwellPro

In recent years, drones have caught a lot of market attention, especially consumer drones. Consumer drones have been developed towards budget-friendly, lightweight, selfie and smartphone-controllable features. In addition, the market demand for selfie drones is also clearly defined. The application of consumer drones therefore has been expanded from air to water arena and their development in some niche markets merits further observation. This report provides an overview of the latest development of consumer drones, including Moment Drone, SELFlY Camera, PITTA, FIFISH P3, and Splash Drone 3 Auto, and examines their major features and market potential.

