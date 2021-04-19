New Consumer Drones: Development Trends, Product Features, and Market Potential (Pre-order Report): By, AEE, Apple, DJI, Eyedea, Indiegogo, Kickstarter, Qysea, Samsung, SimToo, Sony, SwellPro
In recent years, drones have caught a lot of market attention, especially consumer drones. Consumer drones have been developed towards budget-friendly, lightweight, selfie and smartphone-controllable features. In addition, the market demand for selfie drones is also clearly defined. The application of consumer drones therefore has been expanded from air to water arena and their development in some niche markets merits further observation. This report provides an overview of the latest development of consumer drones, including Moment Drone, SELFlY Camera, PITTA, FIFISH P3, and Splash Drone 3 Auto, and examines their major features and market potential.
Companies covered
AEE, Apple, DJI, Eyedea, Indiegogo, Kickstarter, Qysea, Samsung, SimToo, Sony, SwellPro
1. Introduction
2. Moment Drone: Free Your Hands, Automatic Shooting
2.1 Product Background
2.2 Product Features
2.2.1 Continuous Automatic Shooting
2.2.2 Free to Take Off and Landing Anytime Anywhere
2.3 Market Reaction
3. SELFLY Camera: Looks like Phone Case, But Can Fly
3.1 Product Background
3.2 Product Features
3.2.1 Phone Case as Camouflage
3.2.2 Designed for Selfie Needs
3.3 Market Reaction
4. PITTA: Ball-type body, Three-in-one Machine
4.1 Product Background
4.2 Product Features
4.2.1 Detachable Module Meets Versatile Needs
4.2.2 Image Recognition Makes It Easy to Get Started
4.3 Market Reaction
5. FIFISH P3: Underwater Scenery, HD Live Streaming Service
5.1 Product Background
5.2 Product Features
5.2.1 HD Oceanic Photography/Live Streaming
5.2.2 Automatic Cruise Function
5.3 Market Reaction
6. Splash Drone 3 Auto: All Weather Waterproof, Instant Rescue
6.1 Product Background
6.2 Product Features
6.2.1 Underwater HD Photographing Function
6.2.2 Air Delivery Capability
6.3 Market Reaction
7. Conclusion
Appendix
