Nutricosmetics Market In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Global Industry Size, Analysis And Forecast Report -2023

Market Scenario

The Global Nutricosmetics Market is expected to grow significantly between 2018 and 2023, owing to the rising demand for health and wellness foods and beverages that help in promoting healthier skin. Nutricosmetics are edible and oral-based natural health products containing nutrients and antioxidants that can have a preventive or therapeutic effect on the skin, hair, or nails.

Nutricosmetics reduce the impact of free radicals on the skin. In cosmetics preparation, several micronutrients are used. Micronutrients such as omega 3 fatty acids, carotenes, and vitamins. Vitamin C, for example, has a strong anti-oxidant effect that reduces the impact of chemical reactions on the skin. Looking at the growing trend of nutritional cosmetics, the beauty product industry is planning to formulate products with few and recognizable ingredients to meet the demand for clean label products.

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2048

Key players

L’Oréal S.A. (France)

Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

Nestle (Switzerland)

Procter & Gamble Co. (US)

Calamansa (Spain)

Nutrikosm (Spain)

Zea Skin Solutions Skincare (UK)

Laboratoire PYC (France)

Plandai Biotechnology (UK)

Intended Audience

Nutricosmetics producers/ processors

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Government and research organizations

Associations and industrial bodies

Hospitals and clinics, surgeons, and doctors.

Drug stores and chemists

Traders, exporters, and importers

Segmentation

The global nutricosmetics market has been segmented into nutrient, form, distribution channel, and region.

The market based on nutrient has been segmented into vitamins & minerals, herbs & botanicals, essential fatty acids, others.

The market has been segmented by form into powder, cream, gel, liquid, and others.

The market has been segmented by distribution channel into store based and non-store based.

The market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The nutricosmetics market in North America has further been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The European nutricosmetics market has been classified into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe.

The nutricosmetics market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The nutricosmetics market in the Rest of the World has been segmented into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Regional Market Summary

The Global Nutricosmetics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific is witnessed to hold the largest market share in the global nutricosmetics market followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, owing to the rising awareness about nutritional products induced with cosmetic features. Moreover, increasing per capita disposable income in the developing countries of this region and their inclination towards supplements to enhance their beauty are driving the demand for nutricosmetics in this region.

North America is contributing a decent revenue share to the nutricosmetics market owing to the poor dietary habits and enhanced spending power of the consumers in this region. Countries such as Brazil, South Korea, and Taiwan are expected to create significant growth opportunities for new players in the nutricosmetics market during the forecast period.