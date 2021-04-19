Online Gaming Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Giant Interactive Group, GungHo Online and more…
Online Gaming Market
An online game is a video game that is either partially or primarily played through the Internet or any other computer network available. Online games are ubiquitous on modern gaming platforms, including PCs, consoles and mobile devices, and span many genres, including first-person shooters, strategy games and massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG). Owing to an augmented demand for online gaming, developers today are increasingly focusing on providing gamers with a better gaming experience by developing and designing high-end graphics-oriented games. Moreover, the introduction of advanced AV products that can be attached to the gaming consoles like XBOX and PS and an increase in the speed of broadband network to support online gaming are some of the other factors that will aid in the growth of the market.
This report focuses on the global Online Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Blizzard
Electronic Arts
Giant Interactive Group
GungHo Online Entertainment
King Digital Entertainment
Microsoft
NCSOFT
Sony
Take-Two Interactive Software
Tencent
Zynga
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Smartphones Online Gaming
Tablets Online Gaming
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Young Adults
Adults
Mature Adults
Seniors
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
