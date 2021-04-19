Research on “Gene Expression Market” Current Trends and Future Demand 2025 Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, PerkinElmer, Bio-Rad Laboratories, OriGene Technologies

“Global Gene Expression Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the gene expression industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global gene expression market with detailed market segmentation by, service, technology, consumables, and application. The global gene expression market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Gene Expression Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period.

List of Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN

Agilent Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Promega Corporation

The research report evaluates the Gene Expression market in an all-inclusive manner by explaining the prime characteristics of the market that is likely to have a quantifiable influence on its progressive scenarios over the forecast period.

The decreasing cost of sequencing techniques and availability of gene expression databases are expected to fuel the growth of market in the coming years. Increase in the development of biotechnology sector in various developing economies coupled with the funding offered by the government bodies are anticipated to offer growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Based on service, the market is segmented as gene expression profiling and bioinformatics solution. The segment of gene expression profiling is further categorized as, sequencing services and other services. The market is classified on the basis of technology such as, polymerase chain reaction, DNA microarray, next generation sequencing, and other technologies. On the basis of consumables, the market is classified as, reagents & kits, DNA Chip and other consumables. The market is segmented on the basis of application such as, clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, research activities, and other applications.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Gene Expression market based on service, technology, consumables, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Gene Expression market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South and Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is anticipated to hold significant share in the market, owing to the availability of various government funds towards R&D activities in the United States. Asia Pacific is expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the initiative taken by the market players in the region to enhance their presence in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

