Small Molecule API Market Demand, Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Regional Analysis, Industry Dynamics and Forecast Between 2019 to 2023

Complete Study of Small Molecule API Market Research Report is added on MarketResearchFuture.com with Latest Advancement. Detail analysis on possible segments and sub segments of the Small Molecule API Market.

Global Small Molecule API Market and portends the market to expand at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period of 2016-2027. The growth of the global small molecule API market is stemmed from the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and chemical sector. Small molecule APIs continue to dominate the pharmaceutical industry.

Small molecule APIs are being incorporated in almost every phase of drug development and have gained significant prominence. Small molecules have demonstrated their efficacy in the treatment of various debilitating disease conditions. They can be formulated into pills and tablets and as compared to peptides, biologics, and oligonucleotide-based medicines, they are highly preferred by patients for lower manufacturing costs and ease of transportation.

In recent years there has been an uptick in the number of FDA approvals for small molecule APIs. In fact, the number has been the highest in the last 20 years. This a significant boost to the global small molecule API market which is being further supported by the widespread prevalence of a variety of diseases.

Innovation in the small molecule API market is at an all-time high since small molecule APIs have attained the focus of intensive R&D investment by major pharmaceutical giants. Discrete underlying technologies such as automation, process analytical technologies, and others have also played a crucial role in the advancement of pharmaceutical operations and processing. These technologies support advanced manufacturing environment which are necessary to counteract the complexities of API processing.

On the other hand, the global small molecule API market is at threat from rising production of biological drugs and increased emphasis on niche and personalized medicine.

In the light of above factors, the global small molecule API market is expected to reach USD 279.7 Bn by the end of 2027.

Competitive Landscape:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Lonza

Cambrex Corporation

Mylan N.V.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and more.

Industry Updates:

March 2019 – Cambrex Corporation, a lifesciences company and a provider of products and services for small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients, has decided to expand the capacity of its Mirabel, Québec site in Canada to 1.2 Mn bottles. They intend to incorporate liquid packing in their production line for ethanol and isopropanol-based solutions, aqueous solutions, lotions or suspensions.

Industry Segments:

The Small Molecule API Industry globally has been segmented on the basis of types which include biological API and synthetic/chemical API. On the basis of application the industry is divided into oncology, immunological disorders, cardiovascular, diabetes among others. On the basis of manufacturing method, the industry is divided into contract manufacturing and in-house.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The small molecule API industry covers five regions majorly such as Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa. The North American region is the biggest market for the small molecule API industry. The European region is the next largest region for the small molecule API industry. Additionally, the Asia pacific region is estimated to be the most rapidly growing region for small molecule API industry.

