Snack Food Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Introduction

The global Snack Food market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting period (2018-2025).

The market is driven by several growth factors such as changing consumer lifestyle, demand for convenience and urbanization spurring market growth. However, the market growth is restrained by increasing incidents of obesity and stringent government regulations.

The Global Snack Food market is segmented by types such as Salted Snacks, Bakery Snacks, Confectionery and Specialty & Frozen Snacks. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into Specialist Retailers, Internet Sales, Super Markets/ Hyper Markets, Convenience Stores and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

Geographically, Europe is taking the major share of global snack food products, followed by North America with a major contribution from the US accounting for one-third of the global demand. The Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region during the forecasting period (2018-2025), mainly due to the increasing demand in developing countries like India and China. Changing eating habits of the people in developing countries, growing urbanization is driving the growth in this region.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Calbee Inc., ConAgra Foods Inc., Ferrero S.P.A., General Mills Inc., Nestle, The Kraft Heinz Company, Tohato Inc. Cadbury Schweppes Plc., Kellogg Company, PepsiCo., Hormel Foods, Sargento Foods, J&J Snack Foods, KIND, Dream Pretzels, Metro Snacks, Grupo Bimbo, and S.A.B. de C.V.

