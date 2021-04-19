Success Case Study: Saathi Pads – Disrupting the feminine hygiene sector with an eco-friendly, natural, and safe alternative
Saathi, a social enterprise, designed a natural, sustainable, and safe alternative to sanitary pads with the intention of making it accessible to the millions of rural women in India.
– The company’s innovative sanitary pads are offered at a subsidized price to make them affordable for women in rural India.
– Saathi has been lauded for its efforts in creating safe and sustainable solutions to tackle India’s waste management challenges.
– Incorporating ethical credentials into the business model to benefit consumers, the brand, and the community as a whole offers a unique point of differentiation.
