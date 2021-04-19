Supermarket Customer Behavior Detection Technology: Patent Distribution, Brand Strength, and Market Opportunity Analysis

With the growing popularity of e-commerce, online shopping has become a popular shopping method. Despite so, consumers still have a huge demand to shop at physical stores for items such as groceries, frozen food, and beverages. In recent years, the O2O (Online to Offline) commerce is also growing as many online retailers employ the online-to-offline business strategy by offering in-store pick-up services for items purchased online while some large-scale physical retail stores adopt the offline-to-online strategy by allowing customers to place orders online while in stores. The adoption of supermarket customer behavior detection technology will help open a new era for retail businesses and make click-and-mortar retail a reality. This report provides an analysis of supermarket customer behavior detection patent distribution by country and field in terms of patent counts, patent citations, and relative R&D intensity; discovers opportunities and challenges of major assignees such as IBM, Walmart, and Amazon; examines key and relevant technologies pertaining to supermarket customer behavior detection.

Request a Sample copy of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2362098

Analysis of 505 patents pertaining to supermarket customer behavior detection technology and includes patent counts by technology field and sector using the data mining technique;

The detailed profile of top 20 assignees and their relative R&D intensity ranking

Trend analysis of the supermarket customer behavior detection technology by country, by field, by sector, by key and relevant technology

Analysis of the developments of major players, including IBM, Walmart, and Amazon

Detailed analysis of patent count/assignee matrix, sorted by key technologies such as Image Recognition Detection, Electronic Devices Positioning Detection, and AI and, by a number of relevant technologies

Accenture Global Services, Alibaba, Amazon, Apple, Catalina Marketing, Checkout Holding Corporation, CMJ Investments, comScore, Inc., eBAY, Goldman, Google, IBM, JPMorgan Chase Bank, Microsoft, Sony, The Nielsen Company, TiVo Inc., Video Mining Corporation, Walmart, Yahoo

Get the DISCOUNT on this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2362098

Table of Content:

1. Patent Mining

2.Patent Analysis

2.1 Analysis of Trends

2.1.1 Patent Distribution by Country

2.1.2 Patent Distribution by Field

2.1.3 Patent Distribution by Key Technology

2.1.4 Patent Distribution by Relevant Technology

2.1.5 Cross Analysis between Key Technology and Relevant Technology

2.2 R&D Readiness Analysis

2.2.1 Relative R&D Intensity

3. Trend Analysis

3.1 Key Patent Assignees

3.1.1 Analysis of Trends by Key Technology

3.1.2 Analysis of Trends by Relevant Technology

4. MIC Perspectives

Appendix

Glossary of Terms

List of Companies

List Of Tables:

List of Figures

Figure 1: Supermarket Customer Behavior Detection Patent Counts by Country

Figure 2: Supermarket Customer Behavior Detection Patent Distribution Share by Field

Figure 3: Supermarket Customer Behavior Detection Patent Distribution Share by Key Technologies: Image Recognition Detection

Figure 4: Supermarket Customer Behavior Detection Distribution Share by Key Technologies: Electronic Devices Positioning Detection

Figure 5: Supermarket Customer Behavior Detection Distribution Share by Key Technologies: AI-Related

Figure 6: Supermarket Customer Behavior Detection Patent Distribution Share by Relevant Technologies

List of Tables

Table 1 Supermarket Customer Behavior Detection Patents’ Key Technology/ Relevant Technology Matrix Analysis

Table 2: Supermarket Customer Behavior Detection Patent Assignees and Their Relative R&D Intensity

Table 3: Patent Distribution Share of Supermarket Customer Behavior Detection by Key Technology: Major Assignees

Table 4: Patent Distribution Share of Supermarket Customer Behavior Detection by Relevant Technology: Major Assignees

Browe the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/supermarket-customer-behavior-detection-technology-patent-distribution-brand-strength-and-market-opportunity-analysis

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]