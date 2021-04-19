Technical and Vocational Education Market 2019 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

TVE equips people with essential skills to successfully transition from classrooms to workplaces. In many countries, it is referred to as technical vocational education and training (TVET). The TVE system in North America is complex as it incorporates various grade levels, providers, and subject areas. This complexity is because the decision-making regarding the framework of the TVE varies from state to state. demand

Factor inciting growth in this market is the rising digitization of technical and vocational education. With advances in technology, trainers are improving the delivery of vocational and technical education through the incorporation of online as well as offline platforms. Though classroom-based training is still the dominant method of teaching in this region, many vendors have started to incorporate blended learning in their training methods. Furthermore, apart from using PCs, some trainers have also started using mobile devices to improve their distance learning programs. With increasing advances in technology, technical and vocational training providers have been compelled to use educational software solutions, virtual learning platforms, simulations, and interactive multimedia content to provide training.

In 2018, the global Technical and Vocational Education market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Technical and Vocational Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Technical and Vocational Education development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CfPA

City & Guilds

Learndirect

Pearson

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

STEM Technical and Vocational Education

Non-STEM Technical and Vocational Education

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporates

Individual Customers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Technical and Vocational Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Technical and Vocational Education development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

