The Taiwanese Smartphone Industry, 3Q 2019: Arima, Compal, Foxconn, HTC, IAC, Inventec Appliance, Petatron, Qisda, Wistron

The report finds the Taiwanese smartphone shipment volume declined 0.5% year-on-year and reached around 79.6 million units in the second quarter of 2018, the traditional weak season for the industry. The decrease in shipments to Sony and LG whose sales dwindles has offset the increase in shipments to Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi. Nevertheless, as the change in business model of Taiwanese branded vendors from manufacturing to outsourcing, their contribution to the industry will likely to drop further.

Companies covered

Arima, Compal, Foxconn, HTC, IAC, Inventec Appliance, Petatron, Qisda, Wistron

Shipment volume of the industry is estimated to have enjoyed a double-digit sequential growth in the third quarter of 2018 as Apple always replenishes inventories in this quarter in anticipation of the upcoming holiday season, and Huawei and Xiaomi orders have made significant contribution to the industry. Meanwhile, the production of Google Pixel smartphones has begun in the third quarter. Shipments to Google, although still contribute a relatively small share to the industry’s total shipments compared to Huawei and Xiaomi, are expected to make a contribution to the industry similar to that made by Sony.

This report presents forecast and recent quarter review of mobile phone shipment volume, shipment value, and ASP.

Analysis of manufacturer volume rankings, shipment volume by maker, shipments by branded vendor, and by price point.

Also provided are shipment breakdowns by system technology, operating system, display, production location, and shipment destination.

The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with Taiwanese mobile phone makers and branded vendors.

Table of Content:

Taiwanese Smartphone Shipment Volume, 1Q 2017 – 2Q 2019

Taiwanese Smartphone Shipment Value and ASP, 1Q 2017 – 2Q 2019

Taiwanese Smartphone Manufacturer Volume Ranking, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Taiwanese Smartphone Shipment Volume by Maker, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Taiwanese Smartphone Shipment Volume Share by Maker, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Taiwanese Smartphone Shipment Volume by System Technology, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Taiwanese Smartphone Shipment Volume Share by System Technology, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Taiwanese Smartphone Shipment Volume by Price Point, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Taiwanese Smartphone Shipment Volume Share by Price Point, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Taiwanese Smartphone Shipment Volume by Operating System, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Taiwanese Smartphone Shipment Volume Share by Operating System, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Taiwanese Smartphone Shipment Volume by Display Type, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Taiwanese Smartphone Shipment Volume Share by Display Type, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Taiwanese Smartphone Shipment Volume by Panel Size, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Taiwanese Smartphone Shipment Volume Share by Panel Size, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Taiwanese Smartphone Shipment Volume by Shipment Destination, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Taiwanese Smartphone Shipment Volume Share by Shipment Destination, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Taiwanese Smartphone Shipment Volume by Production Location, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Taiwanese Smartphone Shipment Volume Share by Production Location, 1Q 2016 – 2Q 2018

Research Scope & Definitions

