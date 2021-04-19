Tonometer Market to 2025 – Icare, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, C.S.O. Srl, BiCOM Inc., INNOVA Medical, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Keeler Ophthalmic Instruments, AMETEK, Inc. and Reichert

The tonometer market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global tonometer market based on type, modality, technology, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall tonometer market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The tonometer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The rise in the geriatric population along with increase in the prevalence of diabetes in major economies is expected to drive the tonometer market in the coming years. Various product innovations and technological advancements in the products are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the tonometer market during the forecast period.

Tonometers are the devices that are used to determine the Intraocular pressure (IOP) inside the eye. This device is used to detect whether a patient is at a risk of having glaucoma. Glaucoma is a medical condition in which excess fluid is retained in the eye, damaging the patient’s optic nerve, this can even lead to vision loss in severe cases. Slight air is blown at the cornea with the help of tonometer and the pressure in the eye is measured. This procedure is highly preferred in geriatric population.

The tonometer market report also includes the profiles of key tonometer manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the tonometer market are Icare, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, C.S.O. Srl, BiCOM Inc., INNOVA Medical, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Keeler Ophthalmic Instruments, AMETEK, Inc. and Reichert, Inc., and TOPCON CORPORATION among others.

The “Global Tonometer Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global tonometers market with detailed market segmentation by type, modality, technology, end user, and geography.

The global tonometer market is segmented on the basis of type, modality, technology, and end user. Based on type, the tonometer market is segmented as, applanation tonometer, pascal dynamic contour tonometer, rebound tonometer, and indentation tonometer. The segment of applanation technologies is further segmented as, contact type and non-contact type. The contact type is sub segmented as, goldmann applanation tonometer, perkins tonometer, mackay-marg tonometer, and others. The non-contact type are classified as, grolman tonometer and ocular response analyzer. Based on modality, the tonometer market is classified as, standalone and handheld. Based on technology, the market is segmented as, probe based, electronic and other technologies. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented as, eye clinics, hospitals and other end users.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the tonometer market in the coming years, owing to technological advancements in United States and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in the prevalence of diabetes in the Asian countries.