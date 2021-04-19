UV LED market will Soar to US$ 1,311.7 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 24.8%

UV LED market is expected to grow US$ 1,311.7 million by 2025 from US$ 178.4 million in 2016.

The “UV LED to 2025 by Technology (UV-A LED, UV-B LED, UV-C LED), Applications (Curing, Medical, Electronic Devices, Water Treatment, Security and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of UV LED market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant UV LED players in the market and their key developments.

UV LED Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by based by technology, and application. By application segment UV curing accounted for the largest share of the UV LED market in 2016; whereas, water treatment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the UV LED application in water treatment is majorly attributed towards the ability of LED technology to enable the UV water treatments to be utilized in applications that weren’t available formerly to conventional UV lamps. This has further allowed the remote regions to make use of UV LEDs for waste water treatment and purification.

Some of the remarkable partnership and acquisition in this industry Seoul Viosys acquisition of SETi approved by US DoD in order to expand its UV LED market. With the help of this acquisition the company decided to expand the current facility of SETi threefold for the extended business of UV LED until the end of next year at the board of directors meeting through closed consultations with existing executives of SETi.

The global UV LED market by geography is segmented into six region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Asia Pacific at present is one of the prominent regions in UV LED market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to the large presence of UV LED package manufacturers and UV LED applications in countries like Taiwan, South Korea and China. Rapidly growing UV LED application in North America in the coming year make it fastest growing region during the forecast period. South America is another region that is expected offer promising growth opportunities to the UV LED market during the forecast period. Some of the key players of UV LED market include LG Electronics, Inc, Crystal IS, Nichia Corporation, Phoseon Technology, SemiLEDs Corporation, Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd, Halma PLC., DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd Corporation, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Koninklije Philips N.V., among others.

The report segments the global UV LED market as follows:

Global UV LED Market – By Technology

• UV-A LED

• UV-B LED

• UV-C LED

Global UV LED Market – By Application

• Curing

• Medical

• Electronic Device

• Water Treatment

• Security

Global UV LED Market – By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o U.K.

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

• South America (SA)

o Brazil

o Rest of SA

