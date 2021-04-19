Virtual Care Market Size Expansion, Share Estimation, Top Industry Players Profiles, Growth Opportunities, Emerging Trends and Foresight Up to 2027

The “Global Virtual Care Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Virtual Care market with detailed market segmentation by component, product, application, and geography. The global Virtual Care market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Virtual Care market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Virtual care is defined as virtual interaction or visit between patient and hospitals or clinics via communication technology. The communication technology can be video or audio connectivity that enables virtual meetings to happen in real time. Virtual care enables patients and doctors and patients to interact with each other from any location across the globe in real-time. The various advantages associated with virtual care are real-time interaction, eliminates geographical barrier, reduces cost & time, and others. Virtual care has significant application in disease management which requires constant follow-ups.

The increasing adoption of connected health gadgets and the adoption of smartphones are significantly driving the virtual care market. Another potential factors driving the market are wide availability of doctors over the virtual platform, and reduced cost of consultation and follow-ups. The Kiosks in pharmacy and hospitals are the key source for revenue generation for vendors.

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

American Well

AT&T

CHI Health

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MDLIVE Inc.

MedSpring

United HealthCare Services, Inc.

Global analysis of Virtual Care market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Virtual Care market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Virtual Care market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

The global virtual care market is segmented on the basis of consultation type and end-user. Based on consultation type, the market is segmented as video consultation, audio consultation, and kiosks. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as hospitals, pharmacy, individuals, and other medical service providers.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Virtual Care market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Virtual Care Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Virtual Care market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Virtual Care market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

