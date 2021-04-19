Water Treatment Technology Market to 2025 Global Analysis and Forecasts Profiling Key Players Including 3M, Danaher, Kemira , Honeywell International, Calgon Carbon , Best Water Technology AG

Water treatment technology involves removal of impurities contained in water during its use or storage and its conversion into usable form. The water treatment technology market is expected to witness substantial growth owing to increase in water scarcity and its use in various industrial and household sectors. The market for these technologies is well practiced in European and North American markets. Moreover, the demand for this technology is expected to increase in the industrial sector due to excessive wastewater generation. Comparatively, the market is booming at a greater extent in the industrial sector as compared to other sectors because industries are facing difficulty in disposing large amount of wastewater generated by them, and the cost of maintenance is high. Urbanization and economic development have created the necessity of development of water treatment technologies.

Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:

The 3M Company , Danaher Corporation , Kemira , Honeywell International Inc. , Calgon Carbon Corporation , Best Water Technology AG , Flowserve Corporation , Nalco , Grundfos , Ashland Hercules , KITZ Corporation , Kirloskar Ebara , ITT Corporation , Emerson , Dresser.

The Research Report on Global Water Treatment Technology Market provides a comprehensive study comprising of a top-to-bottom research on the market dynamics, including type, application, technology development, industry vertical, opportunities & growth with a key focus on not only the Global market but also the regional market.

Major applications as follows:

Power & Energy

Construction

Agriculture

Chemicals

Mining & Minerals

Municipal

Major Type as follows:

Reverse Osmosis

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Electro-dialysis

Gas Separation

Global Water Treatment Technology (LVT) Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Water Treatment Technology market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. To understand the structure of Water Treatment Technology market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Water Treatment Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Water Treatment Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Water Treatment Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Water Treatment Technology Market, By Type

Chapter 5 Water Treatment Technology Market, By Application

Chapter 6 Water Treatment Technology Market, By End User

Chapter 7 Water Treatment Technology Market, By Geography

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Chapter 9 Water Treatment Technology Market Forecasts to 2018-2025

