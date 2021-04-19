Women’s Handbags Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
Women’s handbags are handled medium-to-large bags used to carry personal items.
The handbags industry is experiencing a boom, with designer handbags and other varieties commanding thousands of dollars. Handbags are essentially bags that also include purses, satchels, and wallets among others that come in a variety of sizes and are a product of certain fashion designs. Handbags are considered to be some important accessory in the fashion world, especially for women and are considered as a completion piece in the woman’s wardrobe.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Dior
LVMH
Coach
Kering
Prada
Michael Kors
Hermes
Chanel
Richemont Group
Kate Spade
Burberry
Tory Burch
Septwolves
Fion
Goldlion
Wanlima
Phillip Lim
The Chanel
Givenchy
LV
Proenza
The global Women’s Handbags market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Women’s Handbags market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Women’s Handbags in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Women’s Handbags in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Women’s Handbags market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Women’s Handbags market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Market size by Product
Canvas
Leatherette
Corium
Market size by End User
Age 15-25
Age 25-50
Old Than 50
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
…
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Women’s Handbags market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Women’s Handbags market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Women’s Handbags companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Women’s Handbags submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Women’s Handbags Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Women’s Handbags Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Canvas
1.4.3 Leatherette
1.4.4 Corium
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Women’s Handbags Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Age 15-25
1.5.3 Age 25-50
1.5.4 Old Than 50
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Women’s Handbags Market Size
2.1.1 Global Women’s Handbags Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Women’s Handbags Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Women’s Handbags Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Women’s Handbags Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Women’s Handbags Revenue by Regions
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Dior
11.1.1 Dior Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Dior Women’s Handbags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Dior Women’s Handbags Products Offered
11.1.5 Dior Recent Development
11.2 LVMH
11.2.1 LVMH Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 LVMH Women’s Handbags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 LVMH Women’s Handbags Products Offered
11.2.5 LVMH Recent Development
11.3 Coach
11.3.1 Coach Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Coach Women’s Handbags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Coach Women’s Handbags Products Offered
11.3.5 Coach Recent Development
11.4 Kering
11.4.1 Kering Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Kering Women’s Handbags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Kering Women’s Handbags Products Offered
11.4.5 Kering Recent Development
11.5 Prada
11.5.1 Prada Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Prada Women’s Handbags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Prada Women’s Handbags Products Offered
11.5.5 Prada Recent Development
11.6 Michael Kors
11.6.1 Michael Kors Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Michael Kors Women’s Handbags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Michael Kors Women’s Handbags Products Offered
11.6.5 Michael Kors Recent Development
11.7 Hermes
11.7.1 Hermes Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Hermes Women’s Handbags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Hermes Women’s Handbags Products Offered
11.7.5 Hermes Recent Development
11.8 Chanel
11.8.1 Chanel Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Chanel Women’s Handbags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Chanel Women’s Handbags Products Offered
11.8.5 Chanel Recent Development
11.9 Richemont Group
11.9.1 Richemont Group Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Richemont Group Women’s Handbags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Richemont Group Women’s Handbags Products Offered
11.9.5 Richemont Group Recent Development
11.10 Kate Spade
11.10.1 Kate Spade Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Kate Spade Women’s Handbags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Kate Spade Women’s Handbags Products Offered
11.10.5 Kate Spade Recent Development
11.11 Burberry
11.12 Tory Burch
11.13 Septwolves
11.14 Fion
11.15 Goldlion
11.16 Wanlima
11.17 Phillip Lim
11.18 The Chanel
11.19 Givenchy
11.20 LV
11.21 Proenza
Continued….
