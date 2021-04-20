ADAS Navigation Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023
This report studies the global ADAS Navigation market status and forecast, categorizes the global ADAS Navigation market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Aisin Seikei
Robert Bosch
Denso Corp.
Omron Corp.
TRW Automotive
Valeo
Magna International
Autoliv
Hyundai Mobis
Delphi Automotive
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Sensor Type
Image Sensor
RADAR Sensor
Laser Sensor (LiDAR)
Ultrasonic Sensor
Infrared Sensor
Others
By Modules
ACC
PA
BSD
LDWS
FCMS
AEB
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Passenger
LCV
HCV
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global ADAS Navigation Market Research Report 2018
1 ADAS Navigation Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of ADAS Navigation
1.2 ADAS Navigation Segment By Sensor Type
1.2.1 Global ADAS Navigation Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Sensor Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global ADAS Navigation Production Market Share By Sensor Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Image Sensor
1.2.4 RADAR Sensor
1.2.5 Laser Sensor (LiDAR)
1.2.6 Ultrasonic Sensor
1.2.7 Infrared Sensor
1.2.8 Others
1.3 ADAS Navigation Segment By Modules
1.3.1 ACC
1.3.2 PA
1.3.3 BSD
1.3.4 LDWS
1.3.5 FCMS
1.3.6 AEB
1.4 Global ADAS Navigation Segment by Application
1.4.1 ADAS Navigation Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Passenger
1.4.3 LCV
1.4.4 HCV
1.5 Global ADAS Navigation Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global ADAS Navigation Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of ADAS Navigation (2013-2025)
1.6.1 Global ADAS Navigation Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.6.2 Global ADAS Navigation Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…….
7 Global ADAS Navigation Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Aisin Seikei
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 ADAS Navigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Aisin Seikei ADAS Navigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Robert Bosch
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 ADAS Navigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Robert Bosch ADAS Navigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Denso Corp.
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 ADAS Navigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Denso Corp. ADAS Navigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Omron Corp.
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 ADAS Navigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Omron Corp. ADAS Navigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 TRW Automotive
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 ADAS Navigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 TRW Automotive ADAS Navigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Valeo
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 ADAS Navigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Valeo ADAS Navigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Magna International
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 ADAS Navigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Magna International ADAS Navigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Autoliv
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 ADAS Navigation Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Autoliv ADAS Navigation Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
..…..Continued
