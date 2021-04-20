AI Use Cases for Telcos: Networks and Operations, Products and Services, and Customer Interactions by Alibaba, Google, QTnet, Amazon, Huawei, Servicefriend, AT&T, IBM, Softbank, China Telecom, Korea Telecom, South Korea Telecom

“AI Use Cases for Telcos: Networks & Operations, Products & Services, and Customer Interactions”, a global outlook report by GlobalData, deep dives into the possible use cases that AI makes available for telcom operators to turn into smart digital service providers & produce value.

Artificial intelligence (AI) along with its set of available technologies will be the cornerstone powering internal and external digital transformation for telcos. A multitude of AI use cases in several consumer, enterprise and corporate areas are possible for telcos.

The report is structured as follows –

– Section 1: Taxonomy & Market Context; offers an overview of the key AI definitions, technologies, and value chain.

– Section 2: Telecoms AI Use Cases; maps out the telecoms AI application areas. It then offers a series of examples of telcos’ AI implementations in networks & operations, products & services, and customer interactions & knowledge.

– Section 3: Case Studies; offers two telco case studies focusing on AI for predictive industrial maintenance and autonomous telecom networks. It analyzes the partnerships involved, the service features, and the benefits generated.

– Section 4: Findings and recommendations; we conclude the report with a set of key findings and recommendations for telecom operators to help them harness the benefits of AI and drive new revenue streams.

Scope

– Telcos need to augment their products and services with AI for more personalization and on-demand flexibility.

– AI is key to helping telcos optimize their networks and automate their network operations.

– Telco customer interaction touchpoints & channels are also benefitting from AI.

Reasons to buy

– The report objective is to help inform global industry executives’ decision-making process on the possible use cases of AI in their telecom businesses, as well as of the possible service and commercial positioning strategies.

– Two case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights into telecom operators’ AI implementations, the partnerships they harnessed and the benefits they generated; this will help industry executives understand the drivers and benefits AI can create for them as well as the business & partnership models telcos can adopt to get access and deploy AI capabilities.

– The report also provide a reminder of the key AI definitions, technologies, and value chain. This will help telcos better understand the ecosystem, play an active role in it and monetize the opportunity arising from the AI space.

– With nine exhibits, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help them understand and determine the adequate evolution moves for their AI strategies.

Companies Mentioned:

Alibaba

Google

QTnet

Amazon

Huawei

Servicefriend

AT&T

IBM

Softbank

China Telecom

Korea Telecom

South Korea Telecom

Ciena

Kyivstar Ukraine

Swisscom

ELM Leblanc

Magic Leap

Telefonica

Ericsson

Microsoft

T-Mobile

Etisalat

MTN

T-Systems

Facebook

Nanosemantika

Verizon

Flyxt

NBN

Vodafone

Globe Philippines

Nokia

Ooredoo

Orange Business Services

P.I. Works

