Alpha Olefins Market 2019 Witnessing Enormous Growth by Key Players: Qatar Petroleum, Royal Dutch Shell plc, SABIC, Sasol Limited

The alpha olefins market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demands from automotive, plastic and other end-use industry. Moreover, the discovery of shale gas and demands for PAO-based synthetic lubricants fuel alpha olefins market growth. Nonetheless, growing R&D for the development of product from different sources offer significant growth opportunity for the alpha olefins market and the major players involved.

This market research report provides a big picture on “Alpha Olefins Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Alpha Olefins Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

Top Leading Market Players:

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

INEOS AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Qatar Petroleum

Royal Dutch Shell plc

SABIC

Sasol Limited

The Dow Chemical Company

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global alpha olefins market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as 1-butene, 1-hexene, 1-octene, 1-decene, 1-dodecene and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as polyethylene, detergent alcohol, synthetic lubricants and others.

