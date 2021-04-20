Artificial Kidney Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth during 2019 to 2027 | Baxter, Asahi Kasei Medical, DaVita, Merit Medical Systems, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen, Nikkiso, Kawasumi Laboratories, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, and NIPRO Medical

The “Global Artificial Kidney Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global artificial kidney market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end user and geography. The global artificial kidney market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading artificial kidney market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Medtronic

2. B. Braun Melsungen AG

3. Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

4. Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

5. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

6. Baxter

7. Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

8. DaVita Inc.

9. Merit Medical Systems

10. NIPRO Medical Corporation

The artificial kidney, also called as haemodialyzer, is a device used to filter blood of the person suffering from kidney damage. Artificial kidney is an alternate to kidney dialysis or transplantation for patients with chronic kidney diseases. An artificial kidney will provide the benefit of continuous blood filtration. It would reduce kidney disease illness and increase the quality of life for patients

The artificial kidney market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of science & technology, growing disposable income, increasing life expectancy and growing geriatric population. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among patients.

The global artificial kidney market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. Based type, the market is segmented as wearable artificial kidney and implantable artificial kidney. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as adults and pediatrics. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global artificial kidney market based on type, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The artificial kidney market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the artificial kidney market in the forecast period owing to the strong research and development activities by research centers in the region for development artificial kidney. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to increase in the healthcare expenditure, rise in the prevalence of the kidney disease in the population.

The report analyzes factors affecting artificial kidney market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the artificial kidney market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key artificial kidney companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the artificial kidney market include, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Baxter, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., DaVita Inc., Merit Medical Systems, and NIPRO Medical Corporation among others.

