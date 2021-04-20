Asia-Pacific Smart Hospital Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2018 To 2023

Kenneth Research examined the statistical and analytical approach that is required for the growth of Asia-Pacific Smart Hospital Market between the years 2018 and 2023. The key industrial insights provided in the report gives a better idea about the market overview to the readers regarding the existing scenario in the market. In addition, the report includes detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The Asia-Pacific Smart Hospital Market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2016 and 2022 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Asia-Pacific Smart Hospital Market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

Being the fastest growing region, Asia-Pacific has the major concern about medical services. The smart hospital brings the medical treatments in comparatively cheap expenses in the long run. The Asia-Pacific region has the potential to grow in smart hospital market, having a lot of companies and hospitals taking initiatives to install e-Health concept in their services. According to Netscribes, the Asia-Pacific smart hospital market is expected to have a significant compound annual growth rate of 28.40% and reach a market size of USD 14.59 Bn by 2023.

The increased use of mobile devices in the Asia-Pacific region has caused the growth of the market. It helps them to stay connected to the doctors on a real time basis and the patient’s health can be monitored quickly. Tele-consultation have become popular in countries like China and India, having a huge population and comparatively less number of doctors. It is easier for doctors to follow up and remotely supervise patients using the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) which is growing in this region. Also, countries like India and Taiwan are becoming popular in Europe, North America and rest of the world for outbound medical tourism because of affordable medical expenses.

The Asia-Pacific smart hospital market is bifurcated on the basis of product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance), artificial intelligence (offering and technology). The technologies used are AI, cloud computing, radio frequencies identification, wearable technologies, zigbee technologies, IoT and others. This region includes Japan, China, India and South Korea as majorly contributing countries.

Key growth factors

In the Asia-Pacific region, due to the collaborative working of the government and the private organizations, the smart hospital implementation has become easier. As the mobile devices have become popular, execution of IoT is at its peak. The concept of smart city is pushing the need for having smart hospitals and similar infrastructure in developing countries like India.

Threats and key players

As many countries in this region are in the stage of development, the smart hospital concept is still unaffordable for them. Also, cyber-security is one of the major issues to be concerned about. Cyber-attack is a major threat to smart hospitals.

The major players in the smart hospital market are Microsoft, GE Healthcare, Qualcomm Life, Philips, SAP, Siemens, Medtronic, STANLEY Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Honeywell Life Care Solution etc.

What’s covered in the report?

Overview of the Asia-Pacific smart hospital market. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for offering and technology. Historical, current and forecasted country wise (Japan, China, India and South Korea) market size data for Japan, China, India and South Korea smart hospital market segmentations by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance), by artificial intelligence (offering and technology). Market trends in the Asia-Pacific smart hospital market. Qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the Asia-Pacific smart hospital market and its segments by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance), by artificial intelligence (offering and technology) Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market.

