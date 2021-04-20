Automotive Chip Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Competitor Strategy and Recent Trends and Segments by Forecast To 2023

Automotive Chip Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Automotive Chip Industry report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023.

Automotive chips are integrated into a vehicle to promote the orderly functioning of body electronics, telematics and infotainment, powertrain, and chassis and safety systems. These chips are employed in a vehicle to cater to automotive applications, such as blind spot detection, advanced driving assistance system, lane-change assistance, and parking assistance. Additionally, other advantages offered by automotive chips are free space sensing, gesture-based recognition, driver vital-sign monitoring, and occupancy detection. According to the product type, automotive chips can be offered to the automotive industry, and can be categorized into analog ICs, logic ICs, microcontrollers and microprocessors, and others. Moreover, automated driving, e-Mobility, advanced connectivity, and advanced security are some of the significant trends, which are creating the need for automotive chips in vehicles. The global automotive chip market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.87% during the forecast period (2018–2023). During that time, its valuation can grow from USD 35,292.5 million in 2017 to USD 72,428.6 million by 2023. Market Research Future’s (MRFR) detailed report on the market has its focus on segments, drivers, and competitive analysis of the entire market. This provides an insight into the future market demography and enable market players to plan their strategies accordingly.

Regional Analysis:

The global automotive chip market by region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global automotive chip market during the forecast period with 51.76% share. China was the largest market in 2017, valued at USD 9,659.5 million. The growth of automotive chip in Asia-Pacific can be attributed to China, Japan, and India, where the automobile sector is the major contributor to the GDP, along with the growing demand for automotive semiconductor devices, especially for luxury and premium cars.

Segment Analysis:

The global automotive chip market has been segmented based on product, application, vehicle type, propulsion, and region. On the basis of product, the analog IC segment accounted for the largest market share of 42.4% in 2017, with a market value of USD 14,947.3 million; it is projected to register 15.93% CAGR during the forecast period. The analog integrated circuits are used for designing operational amplifiers, linear regulators, oscillators, active filters, and phase locked loops. The analog ICs are used in various automotive applications, such as car audio, and safety systems. Moreover, logic ICs are primarily used in pre-amplifiers, power amplifiers, oscillators, and signal processors. The logic ICs are useful in supporting a wide range of supply voltages, provides unidirectional/bidirectional level-shifting for signals and in other automotive applications. Furthermore, microcontrollers are the compact IC designed to govern a specific operation in an embedded system. The microcontrollers and microprocessors are widely used in a number of automotive applications such as body, powertrain, chassis, and safety applications.

Companies Covered:

The key players of the global automotive chip market are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ON Semiconductor (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), ROHM Semiconductor (Japan), and Denso Corporation (Japan).

Key Developments:

In November 2018, Infineon Technologies AG entered into a joint venture with Denso Corporation, a global supplier of advanced automotive technology, systems and components, to enhance its systems for new automotive technologies. With this, the company is concentrating to establish optimal semiconductor solutions for in-vehicle electronics systems.

In October 2018, STMicroelectronics developed a new top-of-the-range Chorus microcontroller chip, SPC58NH92x. This chip made connected cars safer, more flexible, and future-proof with its latest high-performance, multi-core, and multi-interface.

In September 2018, Renesas Electronics Corporation acquired Integrated Device Technology, Inc., a leading supplier of analog mixed-signal products including sensors, connectivity and wireless power. With this acquisition, the company is expected to improve performance and efficiency in high-computing electronic systems offered to automotive and electronics industries.

