Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Market – 2019

Report Description:

Polypropylene film that are stretched in cross directions as well as machine are termed Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP). BOPP has received greater popularity as high growth films as it is an excellent barrier for water vapor, acts as a barrier to greases & oil, and can be recycled and are not affected with changes in the environment. They provide paramount clarity, high gloss and excellent dimensional stability.

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets.

This report researches the worldwide Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Granwell Products

Exxon Mobil

Dunmore

China National Petroleum

Dow

Kopafilm

Sinopec

Cosmo Films

Ampacet

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Breakdown Data by Type

Food Industry

Consumer Goods Industry

Electronics

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Breakdown Data by Application

Packaging

Metalizing

Stationery

Labelling

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Food Industry

1.4.3 Consumer Goods Industry

1.4.4 Electronics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Metalizing

1.5.4 Stationery

1.5.5 Labelling

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Production

2.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Production by Regions

4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Production

4.2.2 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Production

4.3.2 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Production

4.4.2 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Production

4.5.2 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Continued …

