Blockchain in Fintech Market Technological Growth, Emerging Trend and Forecast to 2023 | IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Ripple, Earthport, BTL Group

The research report on Blockchain in Fintech Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region.Blockchain in Fintech Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Blockchain is the technology that uses a shared ledger to record transactions across a decentralized network of computers. Blockchain in fintech manages and controls the information on digital transactions and avoid duplicates. Integration of this technology provides real-time payments against assets with an immutable state and digital identity, resulting in significant cost savings with respect to the reconciliation and settlement for several financial institutions and banks.

Leading Blockchain in Fintech Market Players:

Amazon Web Services, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Ripple, Earthport, Chain Inc, Bitfury Group, BTL Group, Digital Asset Holdings, Circle, Factom, AlphaPoint, Coinbase, Plutus Financial, Auxesis Group, BlockCypher

Blockchain or the distributed ledger technology is serving the fintech industry for transforming their processes. The fintech industry witnesses various obstacles & bottlenecks in their processes; blockchain helps in providing transparency, accountability, and enhanced security for saving money & time. There is an increasing need for transparency by the fintech industry. This has majorly driven the blockchain in fintech market. Further, factors including rise in the use of cryptocurrency has supplemented the demand for blockchain in the fintech industry. However, lack of universal standards is impeding the growth of the market to a considerable extent. Proliferation of IoT is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the blockchain in fintech market.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Application & Solutions

Middleware & Services

Infrastructure & Base Protocols

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Blockchain in Fintech market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Blockchain in Fintech market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Blockchain in Fintech market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2023. To understand the structure of Blockchain in Fintech market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Blockchain in Fintech players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Blockchain in Fintech with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Blockchain in Fintech submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Blockchain in Fintech Market, By Type

Chapter 5 Blockchain in Fintech Market, By Application

Chapter 6 Blockchain in Fintech Market, By End User

Chapter 7 Blockchain in Fintech Market, By Geography

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Chapter 9 Blockchain in Fintech Market Forecasts to 2018-2023

