Case Packers Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2023 | Key Players are ADCO Manufacturing, Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Overview of Case Packers Market

The global case packers market is expected to reach $7,288 million by 2023 from $4,853 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2023. Case packaging is a secondary layer of packaging of already packed goods to prevent pilferage. There is a rise in demand for new case packaging machines that are convenient for the dynamic requirements of packaging industries. Case packer machine is one of the important machineries for packaging production. In addition, manufacturers are prone to adopt case packer machine owing to the multiple utilities in a single unit that aids to minimize the overall processing time and also lowers the labor cost.

The global case packers market is significantly driven by the food industry during the forecast period, due to the massive usage of this product in the packaging of various food products such as snacks, confectionary, and bakery. Manufacturers adopt case packers to improve the processing time due to increase in competition in the FMCG sector.

The Major players reported in the market include:

Key players operating in the market include ADCO Manufacturing, Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., KN Packaging Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Marchesini Group S.p.A., Massman Automation Designs, LLC, Molins PLC., Pro Mach, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and U-PACK ENGINEERING (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Automation Mode

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

By Machine Type

Horizontal

Vertical

Overwrapping

Robotic

Others

By End Users

Food & Beverage

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Goods

Other

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD CASE PACKERS MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD CASE PACKERS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD CASE PACKERS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

