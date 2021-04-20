Children Life Insurance Market 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life Insurance, MetLife and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Children Life Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Children Life Insurance Market
Children Life Insurance insures the life of a child (generally under age 18). In 2018, the global Children Life Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Children Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Children Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
Assicurazioni Generali
China Life Insurance
MetLife
PingAn
AXA
Sumitomo Life Insurance
Aegon
Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance
CPIC
Aviva
Munich Re Group
Zurich Financial Services
Nippon Life Insurance
Gerber Life Insurance
AIG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Term Child Life Insurance
Permanent Child Life Insurance
Market segment by Application, split into
<10 Years Old
10~18 Years Old
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Children Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Children Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
