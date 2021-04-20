“Cigars and Cigarillos in the Netherlands, 2019″, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Dutch tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

The Netherlands is one of Europe’s most important markets for tobacco products. Nevertheless, sales are falling. Volumes are forecast to have reached a new low in 2018 of 16,769 tons, which is 35.9% of their level in 2008.

Scope

– Cigars are a small segment of the market when compared with sales of cigarettes and smoking tobacco, both of which are sizeable.

– Compared with countries with similar populations, sales of cigars and cigarillos in the Netherlands are sizeable, standing at 345 million pieces in 2018.

– Production is important, although there is evidence that output has fallen back in recent years as a number of manufacturers have rationalized operations.

– Cigars and cigarillos are subject to two types of taxes: excise duty and value added tax (VAT). Ad valorem excise duty is currently set at a uniform 5% of the retail price.

– The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market.

Companies Mentioned:

STG

Agio

Ritmeester

Scandinavian Tobacco Group Nederland

