Cloud Engineering Market Projected to Register 23.2% CAGR to 2023 | Sogeti, Aricent, Engineering Ingegneria, Trianz, ITC Infotech, GFT, Infosys, Nitor, Calsoft, Rapidvalue

The research report on Cloud Engineering Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. Cloud engineering is the application of engineering disciplines to cloud computing. It brings a systematic approach to concerns of commercialization, standardization, and governance of cloud computing applications. In practice, it leverages the methods and tools of engineering in conceiving, developing, operating and maintaining cloud computing systems and solutions.It is about the process of designing the systems necessary to leverage the power and economics of cloud resources to solve business problems. The global Cloud Engineering market is valued at 5040 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 17600 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 23.2% between 2017 and 2023.

Some of the key players of Cloud Engineering Market:

Sogeti, Aricent, Engineering Ingegneria, Trianz, ITC Infotech, GFT, Infosys, Nitor, Calsoft, Rapidvalue, Vvdn, Searce

Retail and consumer goods is one of the fastest-growing verticals due to the need of a comprehensive cloud environment to offer their respective product and service portfolios to the customers. Cloud engineering helps in designing and implementing efficient solutions for seamless integration of multiple shopping channels and presenting a unique shopping experience to the connected consumers. The need to improve sales, customer satisfaction, brand image, and increasing the data generation is forcing the retail and consumer goods vertical to give up the traditional IT strategy.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Consulting and Design

Cloud storage

Training and education

DevOps

Integration and migration

Cloud security

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Engineering market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2023. To understand the structure of Cloud Engineering market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Cloud Engineering players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Cloud Engineering with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Cloud Engineering submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Cloud Engineering Market, By Type

Chapter 5 Cloud Engineering Market, By Application

Chapter 6 Cloud Engineering Market, By End User

Chapter 7 Cloud Engineering Market, By Geography

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Chapter 9 Cloud Engineering Market Forecasts to 2018-2023

