Demand for Automotive Seat Heaters Market Expected to Increase in Future & Company Profiling Champion Seat Systems, Kongsberg Automotive

Global automotive seat heater market is expected to register a notable CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing sale of new vehicles and rising spending on vehicle up gradation are expected to foster the growth of global automotive seat heater market in upcoming years. The demand for automotive seat heaters is very high in cold countries and is expected to increase in future with decline in price of these heaters. Further, this rising sale of automobiles across the globe is paving the way for the growth of the global automotive seat heater market across all regions.

The global automotive seat heater market is segmented by vehicle type such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Among these segments, passenger cars segment is expected to occupy the leading position in the market. The rise of the passenger cars segment is backed by rise in sales of passenger cars across the globe due to swelled affordability of consumers and increased spending on vehicle up gradation and services. Further, increased spending by vehicle owners on advanced automotive accessories is also a major factor that is likely to fuel the growth of this segment in upcoming years.

The aftermarket segment by sales channel type is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. Growing Automotive aftermarket in various countries and swelled spending by consumers on auto accessories of vehicle is likely to drive the growth of this segment in future. After-sale services such as selling automotive parts and other services are generating huge revenues for the automotive component manufacturing companies. Additionally, manufacturers are continuously focusing on the aftermarket as it account for high margin business profits.

Changing Consumer Life Style

Changing consumer behavior and increasing demand for luxurious experience in vehicles are expected to increase the demand for Automotive Seat Heaters in future. Consumers are adopting automotive seat heaters to increase comfort level in their vehicles.

Although, high cost of Automotive Seat Heaters and chances of health related issues are key challenges that are likely to inhibit the growth of the automotive seat heater market in near future.

Increasing Sales and Production of New Vehicles

Rising production and sales of automotive vehicles across the globe are opening a gateway of opportunities for the growth of global automotive seat heater market. With rise in number of vehicles on road, the demand for automotive component is also expected to increase in future. Moreover, the production of commercial vehicles is increasing globally, for instance, commercial vehicle production in China reached 3,698,050 as compared to 3,423,899 in 2015 (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers). This factor is envisioned to propel the growth of automotive seat heater market in upcoming years.

The report titled “Automotive seat heater Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global automotive seat heater market in terms of market segmentation by vehicle type, by sales channel type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global automotive seat heater market which includes company profiling of Champion Seat Systems, Kongsberg Automotive, Heat Your Seat, Check Corporation, HSK, Wagan Tech, Rostra Precision Controls, W.E.T. Automotive Systems, Alea Leather, and Dorman Products. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global automotive seat heater market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

