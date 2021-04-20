Digital Marketing Spending Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Digital marketing is the most active and the fastest growing marketing technique. The growth can be attributed to global digitalization trend. Every minute, an estimated 650,000 search queries are raised on Google, more than 700 videos are hosted on YouTube, over 700,000 status updates and 500,000 comments are posted on Facebook, over 65,000 tweets are made worldwide, and approximately 180 million e-mails are sent. These figures emphasize the significance of digital media as a marketing tool.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Digital Marketing Spending market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Marketing Spending market by product type and applications/end industries.

Digital advertising is the fastest-growing segment of the global market for advertising spending. The increasing use of smartphones and the availability of cheap internet services are the two major factors propelling the growth prospects for this market. More than 30% of companies are planning to spend around 75% of their advertising budgets on digital marketing within the next five years.

Much of the global digital marketing spending market’s growth can be attributed to the fact that these platforms are interactive for users. Since the customer engagement rate of these campaigns is relatively higher than other marketing strategies, they are rapidly being adopted by enterprises to increase their customer bases. The ability of strategically planned interactive campaigns to effectively engage clients will result in greater adoption of digital platforms during the forecast period.

The global Digital Marketing Spending market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Marketing Spending.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Comcast

AT&T

P&G

Verizon

General Motors

American Express

Fiat Chrysler

Ford

Johnson & Johnson

JPMorgan Chase

L’Oréal

Nissan

Pfizer

Toyota

Unilever

Volkswagen

Walt Disney

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Search ads

Display ads

Social media

Email marketing

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Desktop

Mobile

