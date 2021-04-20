Digital OOH Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Digital out-of-home (DOOH) refers to dynamic media distributed across placed-based networks in venues including, but not limited to: cafes, bars, restaurants, health clubs, colleges, arenas, gas stations, convenience stores, barber shops, and public spaces. PQ Media defines DOOH by two major platforms, digital place-based networks (DPN) and digital billboards & signage (DBB); DOOH networks typically feature independently addressable screens, kiosks, jukeboxes and/or jumbotrons. DOOH media benefits location owners and advertisers alike in being able to engage customers and/or audiences and extend the reach and effectiveness of marketing messages. It is also referred to as digital signage.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Digital OOH market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital OOH market by product type and applications/end industries.

The rising expenditure of the FMCG industry is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the digital OOH market during the forecast period. With the increasing popularity of FMCG market, there is a rise in the advertising budget. The introduction of several products and the growing competition between FMCG manufacturers, companies are focusing on adopting new advertising platforms to help them reach a wide range of customers.

Characterized by the presence of several players, the digital OOH market appears to be highly fragmented.

APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the out-of-home digital advertising market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the growing infrastructure and the growth of the fast-moving consumer goods market, will drive the growth of the digital OOH market in this region.

The global Digital OOH market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Clear Channel Outdoor

JCDecaux

Lamar Advertising

OUTFRONT Media

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

In-store advertising

Outdoor advertising

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Recreation

Banking

Transportation

Education

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Digital OOH Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital OOH

1.2 Classification of Digital OOH by Types

1.2.1 Global Digital OOH Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Digital OOH Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 In-store advertising

1.2.4 Outdoor advertising

1.3 Global Digital OOH Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital OOH Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Recreation

1.3.4 Banking

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Education

1.4 Global Digital OOH Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Digital OOH Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Digital OOH Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Digital OOH Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Digital OOH Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Digital OOH Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Digital OOH Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Digital OOH (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Clear Channel Outdoor

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Digital OOH Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Clear Channel Outdoor Digital OOH Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 JCDecaux

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Digital OOH Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 JCDecaux Digital OOH Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Lamar Advertising

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Digital OOH Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Lamar Advertising Digital OOH Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 OUTFRONT Media

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Digital OOH Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 OUTFRONT Media Digital OOH Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Digital OOH Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Digital OOH Revenue and Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Digital OOH Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Digital OOH Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

Continued…..



