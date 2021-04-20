dPCR and qPCR market is expected to reach US$ 6,371.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,255.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018-2025

dPCR and qPCR market is segmented by technology, product and application. Global dPCR and qPCR market, based on technology was segmented into digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR). Global dPCR and qPCR market, based on the product was segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, and software and services. The dPCR and qPCR market, based on application was segmented into clinical applications, research applications, and forensic applications.

dPCR and qPCR are PCR technologies which have evolved over the years from thermostable polymerases, development of automated thermocyclers to latest digital PCR (d-PCR) methodologies. dPCR and qPCR have been extensively used in molecular diagnostics and therefore have enabled detection of various diseases. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the dPCR and qPCR market. These stakeholders include hospitals, research institutes, medical device suppliers, diagnostic centers, academic institutes, market research, equipment manufacturers, and consulting firms.

The List of Companies

1. Abbott

2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

5. QIAGEN

6. TaKARA BIO, INC

7. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

8. bioMérieux SA

9. Danaher

10. Fluidigm Corporation

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the dPCR and qPCR market by technology, product & services, application, end user and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The report analyzes factors affecting dPCR and qPCR market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key dPCR and qPCR manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

DPCR and qPCR Market Report Is A Combination Of Qualitative As Well As Quantitative Analysis Which Can Be Broken Down Into 40% And 60% Respectively. Market Estimation And Forecasts Are Presented In The Report For The Overall Global Market From 2019 – 2025, Considering 2019 As The Base Year And 2019 – 2025 Forecast Period. Global Estimation Is Further Broken Down By Segments And Geographies Such As North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa And South America Covering Major 16 Countries Across The Mentioned Regions.

The DPCR and qPCR Market Report Aims To Provide A 360-Degree View Of The Market In Terms Of Cutting-Edge Technology, Key Developments, Drivers, Restraints And Future Trends With Impact Analysis Of These Trends On The Market For Short-Term, Mid-Term And Long-Term During The Forecast Period. Further, The Report Also Covers Key Players Profiling With Detailed Swot Analysis, Financial Facts And Key Developments Of Products/Service From The Past Three Years.

According To A New Market Research Study Titled DPCR and qPCR Market – Global Analysis And Forecasts By Type, Application And End User, The Global DPCR and qPCR Market Is Expected To High Growth In 2025. The Market Is Estimated To Grow With A Cagr From 2019-2025. The Report Highlights The Trends Prevalent In The Global DPCR and qPCR Market And The Factors Driving The Market Along With Those That Act As Deterrents To Its Growth.

The Qualitative Contents For Geographical Analysis Will Cover Market Trends In Each Geography And Country Which Includes Highlights Of The Key Players Operating In The Respective Region/Country, Pest Analysis Of Each Region Which Includes Political, Economic, Social And Technological Factors Influencing The Growth Of The Market.

The prominent players operating in the market of dPCR and qPCR across the globe includes Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, TaKARA BIO, INC, Agilent Technologies, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Danaher, and Fluidigm Corporation among others. For instance, in July 2017 Agilent Technologies Inc. expanded its portfolio of instruments for molecular diagnostics with the introduction of the AriaDx Real-Time PCR System. AriaDx is the only modular real-time PCR instrument on the market intended for in vitro diagnostic use. And the launch expanded the business of the company in global dPCR and qPCR market.