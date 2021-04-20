Escalators Market Size Analysis: Enhancing Sales, Business Stability and Brand Recognition

Factors such as rapid urbanization, increase in concerns for safety, and changes in demography lead to the increase in adoption of escalators. An escalator is a conveyor transport device, in the form of moving staircase, used to carry people across different floors

The growth of real estate sector has fueled the adoption rate of escalators in numerous industries. The escalators market is driven by factors such as need for efficient and rapid transit systems and rapid urbanization.

The market is segmented based on type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into parallel, multi-parallel, walkway, and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into commercial, public transit, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) along with the country-wise analysis.

The report includes the profiles of prominent market players, such as Schindler Group, Kone Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, Dover, Hyundai, Fujitec, Mitsubishi Electric, SIGMA, Otis, and Omega along with information regarding business overview, financials, product portfolios, investments, and recent strategies & developments.

Escalators Market Key Market Segments:

BY TYPE

Parallel

Multi-parallel

Walkway

Others (spiral and crisscross)

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Commercial

Public transit

Others (institutional sector and residential)

