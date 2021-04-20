Europe Interior Doors Market is Expected to Reach USD 14,486.0 Million by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Europe Interior Doors Market By Door Type (Panel, Bypass, Bifold, Pocket, and Others), by Door Covering (Laminated, Lacquered, and Others), and By Material (Wooden Doors) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Europe and regional/market. The Europe Interior Doors Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Europe interior doors market was valued at $10,340.6 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $14,486.0 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023. The adoption of interior doors has increased across residential and non-residential sectors of European countries, owing to factors such as population boom and rapid urbanization. In addition, increase in the number of residential and non-residential buildings is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the Europe interior doors market players. Interior doors are used for creating appropriate and well-designed functional space with adequate access points and effective circulatory ventilation in a room. Interior doors are available in different types such as swinging doors, sliding doors, bypass doors, bifold doors, and others. Factors such as increase in government investments in commercial infrastructure and surge in residential sector are expected to drive the Europe interior doors market during the forecast period. In 2016, the European Commission launched an initiative known as Smart Finance for Smart Buildings, which was aimed at offering incentives for public and private investments in energy efficiency of buildings as well as use of insulation materials and modern windows and doors in their residences.

The European market for interior doors had taken a plunge since the economic crisis of 2009. However, at present, the spiraling growth of the construction industry in most countries is expected to increase the adoption of interior doors. Development projects in In Western Europe and construction activities in eastern part of Europe especially Poland are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players. Availability of modernized designs of interior doors drives the demand for interior doors among consumers, thereby propelling the market growth. However, high cost of eco-friendly products are expected to hamper the market growth.

The Europe interior doors market is segmented on the basis of product type and geography. Based on the product type, the market is divided into panel doors, bypass doors, bifold doors, pocket doors, and others. The geographical segmentation of the market includes countries included in the European region.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe interior doors market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided in the report.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the Europe interior doors market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Door Type

Panel

Bypass

Bifold

Vinyl

Pocket

Others

By Door Covering

Laminated

Lacquered

Others

By Material

Wooden Doors

By Geography

Europe

Spain

France

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players

Dimoldura

Puertas Sanrafael

Puertas Proma

Marcos Martinez Minguela

Puertas Castalla

Norma Doors

Puertas Salmar

Dierre Hispnica

Jeld Wen

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Low bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. High bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Low threat of substitution

3.3.4. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.5. High competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Growth in real estate industry

3.4.1.2. Replacement market

3.4.1.3. Increasing urbanization worldwide

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. High cost of eco-friendly products

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Increase in demand for energy-efficient interior doors

CHAPTER 4 EURPE INTERIOR DOORS MARKET, BY DOOR TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PANEL DOORS

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. BYPASS DOORS

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. BI-FOLD DOORS

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. POCKET DOORS

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.6. OTHERS

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 EUROPE INTERIOR DOORS MARKET, BY MATERIAL

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. WOOD

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 6 EUROPE INTERIOR DOORS MARKET, BY COUNTRY

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Spain

6.2.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2.3. Market share, 2016-2023, by door type

6.2.2.4. Price analysis, 2016-2023, by door type

6.2.2.5. Distribution channel analysis

6.2.2.5.1. Direct sales

6.2.2.5.2. Sales through intermediaries

6.2.2.5.3. Online sales

6.2.2.6. Market size and forecast by

6.2.2.6.1. Door type

6.2.2.6.1.1. Panel doors

6.2.2.6.1.1.1. Market size, 2016-2023 ($million and million units)

6.2.2.6.1.2. Bypass doors

6.2.2.6.1.2.1. Market size, 2016-2023 ($million and million units)

6.2.2.6.1.3. Bifold doors

6.2.2.6.1.3.1. Market size, 2016-2023 ($million and million units)

6.2.2.6.1.4. Pocket doors

6.2.2.6.1.4.1. Market size, 2016-2023 ($million and million units)

6.2.2.6.1.5. Others

6.2.2.6.1.5.1. Market size, 2016-2023 ($million and million units)

6.2.2.6.2. Door covering

6.2.2.6.2.1. Laminated

6.2.2.6.2.1.1. Market size, 2016-2023 ($million and million units)

6.2.2.6.2.2. Lacquered

6.2.2.6.2.2.1. Market size, 2016-2023 ($million and million units)

6.2.2.6.2.3. Others

6.2.2.6.2.3.1. Market size, 2016-2023 ($million and million units)

6.2.2.6.3. Material

6.2.2.6.3.1. Wooden doors

6.2.2.6.3.1.1. Market size, 2016-2023 ($million and million units)

6.2.2.6.3.1.2. Market size and forecast ($million and million units)

Continue….

