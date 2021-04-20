Explore growth prospect of Fuel Cards Market during the forecast period 2017 to 2023 | Research Strategy and Growth Opportunities

The global fuel cards market was valued at $595,720 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $842,410 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023.The growth of the fuel card market is driven by the transforming customer experience, owing to rise in adoption of prepaid cards among millennial population. Moreover, increase in preference towards payment digitization and influence of Internet of Things supplement the fuel cards market growth. However, lag of innovation within the fuel card product offerings as compared to that of other payment cards restrains the fuel cards market growth. The benefits and convenience offered by fuel cards is expected to provide opportunities for the market in the years to come.

Major companies profiled in the report include Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, British Petroleum, FleetCor, U.S. Bancorp, Wex Inc., Oilibya, Puma Energy, Engen, and First National Bank.

The global fuel card market is segmented based on Type, application, and geography. On the basis of Type, the fuel cards market is divided into branded, universal, and merchant fuel cards. Applications covered in the study include fuel refill, parking, vehicle service, toll charge, and other. Geographically, the fuel cards market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current market trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the global fuel cards market.

In-depth analysis of the fuel cards industry is conducted based on market estimations of key market segments from 2016 to 2023.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the fuel cards market framework.

Comprehensive analysis of all regions assists in determining the prevailing opportunities across geographies.

