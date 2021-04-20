Explosion Proof Equipment Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis by 2022

Overview of Explosion Proof Equipment Market

Explosion protection equipment are used in different industry verticals to prevent ignition from several dangerous environments that can cause a sudden explosion. Explosion proof products are able to withstand an internal explosion. Equipment used in hazardous locations should be certified to an appropriate national standard and marked by an examining organization. ATEX is an authorized testing European organization which outlines procedures to evaluate a product design based on groups and categories. North America was the highest revenue generating region in 2014 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region owing to development in major nations, such as China, India and others. Therefore, this region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% by 2022.

Increased safety, rise in automation sector, growth in industrial sectors, and stringent government regulations are some of the factors that strengthen the market. However, lack of standardization restricts the market growth. Increased demand for integrated systems and investment in emerging markets would foster the growth of the global market.

The Major players reported in the market include:

ABB Group, Rockwell Automation, Inc., R. Stahl AG, BARTEC Group, Adalet, Siemens AG, Intertek Group Plc, Extronics Ltd., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, and Cooper Industries (Eaton), are some of the key market players that operate in the world explosion proof equipment market.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Explosion Proof Equipment market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Industry Vertical

Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Marine

Mining

Food Processing

Oil & Gas

Others (Construction, Automotive, Waste Management, and Service)

By Applicable System

Cable Glands

Junction Boxes & Enclosures

Lifting & Material Handling System

Lighting System

Automation System

Surveillance and Monitoring System

Signaling Devices

Others (Switchgear, HVAC, Conduits, Flexible Couplings, and Unions)

By Protection Method

Explosion Containment

Explosion Prevention

Explosion Segregation

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD EXPLOSION PROOF EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD EXPLOSION PROOF EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD EXPLOSION PROOF EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

