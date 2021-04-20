FINTECH INVESTMENT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS TO 2023
This report studies the FinTech Investment market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the FinTech Investment market by product type and applications/end industries.
The P2P lending segment accounted for more than 56% of the market share and is expected to retain its market leadership. P2P lending is among the most used models by borrowers, and it includes entities like borrowers, P2P lending platforms, and investors in the market, and offers clear visibility in terms of the level of risk attached to the investments.
The Americas dominated the market, accounting for more than 79% of the market share. In this region, the traditional financial services are at risk as there is a vast number of new technology-enabled entrants. This region is also expected to witness a huge number of partnerships, acquisitions, and competition during the forecast period. Many start-ups have started offering student loans and other types of financing through various FinTech platforms. This is anticipated to increase the deal volumes of investment in the Americas during the forecast period.
The global FinTech Investment market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Oscar
Qufenqi
Wealthfront
ZhongAn
Atom Bank
Avant
Funding Circle
Klarna
Kreditech
OurCrowd
WeCash
H2 Ventures
KPMG
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Crowdfunding
Peer-to-peer Lending
Online Acquiring and Mobile Wallets
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
